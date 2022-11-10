Lighthouse India Fund, two individual investors offload stake in Nykaa

Lighthouse India Fund, a consumer-focused private equity and two individual investors Mala Gaonkar and Narotam Sekhsaria sold shares worth nearly Rs 500 in FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) on Thursday. Lighthouse sold shares worth Rs 166 crore, Sekhsaria sold shares worth Rs 256 crore and Gaonkar sold shares worth Rs 69 crore shows bulk deal data provided by stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, asset manager Segantii India, Norges Bank and Aberdeen bought shares worth a total of Rs 208 core. The shares were bought and sold between Rs 171.75 and Rs 173.7 apiece. The share sale in came a day after the one-year lock-up for pre-IPO investors ended. Shares of closed at Rs 185.8, up 5 per cent over its previous day’s close.