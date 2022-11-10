JUST IN
Lighthouse India Fund, two individual investors offload stake in Nykaa
Market regulator Sebi floats proposal protecting public holders during CIRP
Inflows to MF SIPs cross Rs 13K crore in October for the first time
SC upholds Bombay HC order quashing property tax opposed by developers
Debt securities rules: Sebi issues circular for disclosing payment of fees
Inflows in mutual fund SIPs at record all-time high of Rs 13,040 cr in Oct
NSE alerts investors against guaranteed returns investment plans
Neuland Labs hits 20% upper circuit after solid Q2; stock at 10-month high
Tata Motors only loser among auto stks in 2022. Can it recover lost ground?
TeamLease Services plunges 18%, hits two-year low on margin concerns
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Petronet LNG Q2 results: Net profit down 10%, but turnover highest
Business Standard

Lighthouse India Fund, two individual investors offload stake in Nykaa

Lighthouse India Fund and two individual investors Mala Gaonkar and Narotam Sekhsaria sold shares worth nearly Rs 500 in Nykaa

Topics
Nykaa | Lighthouse Fund | equity investors

BS Reporter 

Nykaa, beauty care products
Bottles of Nykaa branded nail enamel | Bloomberg

Lighthouse India Fund, a consumer-focused private equity and two individual investors Mala Gaonkar and Narotam Sekhsaria sold shares worth nearly Rs 500 in FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) on Thursday. Lighthouse sold shares worth Rs 166 crore, Sekhsaria sold shares worth Rs 256 crore and Gaonkar sold shares worth Rs 69 crore shows bulk deal data provided by stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, asset manager Segantii India, Norges Bank and Aberdeen bought shares worth a total of Rs 208 core. The shares were bought and sold between Rs 171.75 and Rs 173.7 apiece. The share sale in Nykaa came a day after the one-year lock-up for pre-IPO investors ended. Shares of Nykaa closed at Rs 185.8, up 5 per cent over its previous day’s close.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nykaa

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 22:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.