Like promoters, let us gain from equity: YES Bank AT-1 bondholders in court

The additional tier-1 (AT-1) bondholders of on Tuesday presented their initial arguments before Bombay High Court (HC), questioning why bondholders are not being allowed to benefit from equity upside post YES Bank's re-construction scheme, when existing promoters that hold eight per cent stake will be benefiting from YES Bank's reconstitution.

Along with the institutional bondholders, an individual investor -- a cancer survivor -- also moved the court to seek relief on Rs 10 crore exposure to AT-1 bonds.

"Why should promoters benefit from equity investment as the bank becomes viable and we are at zero," said senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, who argued on behalf of Axis Trustee, the debenture trustee for majority of bondholders. He added that the bondholders were also willing to adhere to lock-in requirement of 36 months stipulated for equity investors.

He also cited over 200 per cent gains the bank's shares have already made following the notification of moratorium and draft reconstruction scheme proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bondholders re-iterated that they were willing to take 70-80 per cent markdown on their outstanding bond exposure of Rs 8,415 crore, and sought these bonds to be converted into equity.

One of the arguments was that while the RBI scheme was introduced in the larger interest of public, it was treating one segment of public unfairly. "Hundreds of thousands of investors have put their savings in mutual funds, which are exposed to these bonds. Further, there are also provident and pension funds that have exposures," Dwarkadas said.

"These bonds were sold by employees to my client," said one of the advocates, representing the individual investor with exposure to the bank's AT-1 bonds.

Further, Dwarkadas pointed out that it was not YES Bank, but the RBI, which had the discretionary powers to either write-down the AT-1 bonds or allow equity conversion. However, it opted for the latter.

He also punched holes on administrator's decision to formalise the write-down after the commencement of the scheme, i.e. on March 13.

He cited from the government's gazette notification on the YES Bank schemes that stated that unless otherwise expressly provided in the scheme, "all contracts, deeds, bonds ... shall be effective to the extent and in the same manner, as was applicable before such commencement".

He pointed out that the AT-1 bonds were not written down before scheme commencement, but a disclosure was made to exchanges on write-down only past midnight on March 15.

The RBI, YES Bank and government of India -- who are respondents in the writ petition -- are yet to submit their arguments before the court.

Dwarkadas pointed out equity conversion will not have any significant impact on the banks' interests that are bringing in the fresh capital to revive YES Bank. "It will reduce their equity capital from 79 per cent to 70 per cent," he said.

The writ petitions of various bondholders of YES Bank have been clubbed. On Monday, Indiabulls Housing Finance also filed a petition seeking relief on its Rs 662 crore exposure to YES Bank's AT-1 bonds.