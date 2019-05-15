Linde India shares soar nearly 15% amid wait for open offer price

Shares of multinational firm Linde India, a speciality gas distributor, have soared nearly 15 per cent since the firm announced that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has appointed an independent valuer to arrive at a “fair price” for its open offer. Change in the ownership at parent BOC Group had triggered this open offer, in October last year.

However, given the high promoter shareholding of 75 per cent in Linde India, the promoters decided to delist the firm by acquiring the 25 per cent public shareholding. However, the delisting bid fell through ...