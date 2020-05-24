Long-only alternative investment funds outperform in April, shows data

Long-only strategies – which fall under Category-III alternative investment funds (AIFs) — outperformed long-short strategies in April, giving average category returns of 11.8 per cent, as against 0.6 per cent given by the latter, the data from PMS Bazaar shows. This was in a period when the benchmark index Nifty50 rallied 14.7 per cent.

Experts said, the market uptrend in April benefited long-only strategies, but given the choppy nature of the market, long-short funds could be a better space to be in. Long-short funds try to profit from both rise and fall in asset prices, ...