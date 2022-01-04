Long-short alternative investment funds beat long-only funds in November

-
-
The majority of alternative investment funds (AIF) ended in the red in November. But 41 of the 48 schemes outperformed the Nifty50, which returned -3.9 per cent during the month.
Long-short AIF strategies outperformed long-only funds, with an average return of -0.13 per cent against -2.3 per cent for the latter, shows the data from PMS Bazaar.
All 15 of the long-short funds outperformed the benchmark Nifty50, while 26 of the 33 long-only funds managed to do so. For a one-year period, Aequiyas Equity Scheme I is the top performer, with return of 103.7 per cent.
