Long-tenure gilt and dynamic bond funds shine on hopes of further rate cut

Two successive rate cuts in the past few months and expectations of further softening in the coming months have augmented the returns of long-tenure debt funds.

Long duration, gilt, and dynamic bond funds have outperformed in the one-month and three-month period, increasing their one-year returns as well. In the past year, returns for long-duration, gilt funds, and dynamic bond funds stood at 12.7 per cent, 11.2 per cent, and 8.88 per cent, respectively — more than other debt categories. “The Reserve Bank of India’s open market operations and liquidity injection, ...