Longevity of Sensex components: Here are oldest members, latest additions

General Electric was recently excluded from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 blue-chip US-listed firms. The conglomerate was a continuous member of the index since November 7, 1907 — 110 years. Which are the Indian firms that have been original members of the BSE Sensex and continue to be part of it? The Sensex has a history of 40 years.

It was compiled in 1986 and its base year was 1978. Asia index data shows State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors have been continuous members. Capitaline data shows RIL, ...