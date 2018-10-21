Looking to invest in equity-related instruments? Here's your fund pick

Launched on April 11, 2007, Invesco India Contra Fund is classified under the value/contra funds category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) of June 2018. It featured in the top 30 percentile in the value/contra funds category for the two quarters ended June 2018.

The fund is jointly managed by Taher Badshah (since January 2017) and Amit Ganatra (August 2012). The fund’s month-end assets under management (AUM) increased about three times from Rs 8.7 billion in October 2015 to Rs 24.9 billion in September 2018. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital ...