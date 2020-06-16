Low valuations, weak market appetite, liquidity woes hurt new InvITs

New offers of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) this year may take a hit because of low valuations, weak market appetite, and liquidity issues, according to industry executives and experts.

The model has been a preferred route for road and transmission assets, but lack of relevant traffic data for road InvITs may prove to be another dampener. Rating agency ICRA had earlier in February estimated that Rs 2 trillion would likely be raised through the InvIT route over the next five years, including Rs 80,000 crore in the next one year itself. “Valuations and market ...