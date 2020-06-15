Lower share of delivery sales leaves Westlife's investors with bitter taste

There is little doubt that the lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 has changed consumer behaviour, weakening sales across sectors, including quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

However, among QSRs, the pressure is higher for players that earn lower revenue from delivery-channel sales, as is seen in Westlife Development’s (Westlife’s) March 2020 quarter (Q4) results, announced last Thursday. Westlife, which operates the McDonald’s chain in south and west India and earns around 50 per cent of revenues from dine-in, reported a decline of 6.9 per cent in same-store ...