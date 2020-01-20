Lupin falls 3% as USFDA issues 5 observations for Vizag facility

-
“The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) carried out the inspection of the company’s Vizag API manufacturing facility between January 13, 2020 and January 17, 2020. The inspection for the API facility at Vizag closed with five 483 observations,” Lupin said in an exchange filing on Saturday.
In a separate regulatory filing, Lupin said Monday that it has successfully concluded the third edition of its series of medical symposiums for the Indian urology community.
Analysts at JP Morgan expect the Lupin stock to be volatile in CY20, with USFDA inspection-related news flow for its four facilities that are under Official Action Indicated (OAI)/Warning Letters (WL).
“Lupin’s US business has bottomed, with the launch of Levothyroxine likely to support ramp-up over the next few quarters. Thereafter, the US will be supported by gProAir approval (likely in FY21). However, margin improvement from both these launches and its cost optimization efforts are factored in to our FY21-22 estimates and current valuations. Post-Japan divestment, leverage should improve significantly, in our view, but focus should increase on capital allocation, particularly for M&A,” the foreign brokerage firm said in a company update with ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.
