Lupin hits over four month high; stock rises 5% in two days

-
ALSO READ
Lupin rises 2% on partnership with Mylan for Enbrel Biosimilar
Nifty Pharma index set to post biggest weekly rally in 15 years
Cipla gains 3% post USFDA approval for its generic HIV drug
Nifty Pharma index up for fifth straight day; Sun Pharma up 14% in a week
USFDA approvals can unlock $1 bn biosimilar business for Biocon in the US
-
In past one month, Lupin has outperformed the market by surging 23% as compared to 1.4% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
On June 28, Lupin said that it has partnered with Mylan to commercialize Enbrel (Etanercept) biosimilar. Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will receive an up-front payment of $15 million and potential commercial milestones together with an equal share in net profits of the product.
According to Business Standard report, Lupin is preparing for the next wave of growth in Japan, which would come from biosimilars and it expects nearly 50% of its Japan sales to come from the speciality business.
“The Japanese government has been pursuing the agenda of promoting generics and has set the target of 80% generic utilisation by FY 2020-21. Incentives will remain until this period and then it will switch to biosimilars. Lupin has thus drawn up a plan to build a biosimilars portfolio. It expects to launch rheumatoid arthritis biosimilar Etanercept during FY19 and has tied up with Nichi-Iko for its distribution,” added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Analysts at Dolat Capital expect the re-inspection of plants under warning leeter to happen in early H2FY19E. The brokerage firm believes that with the key exclusivity like gLevythyroxin and gRanexa would take care of FY19E US sales and other business should take care of growth.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU