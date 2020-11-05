Lupin shares fall 2% in strong market post September quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Lupin gains 3% as Vizag API facility receives EIR from USFDA
Lupin plunges 6% as June quarter profit tanks 60% YoY to Rs 107 crore
With US sales recovering, Lupin Q2 profit up 97% over Q1 to Rs 211 cr
Margin improvement holds key for Lupin with US sales likely to soften
Pharma stocks gain; Cipla hits record high, Lupin nears 52-week high
-
The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 922 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.6 per cent at 41,245, at 01:24 pm.
In Q2FY21, the company’s revenues declined 12 per cent YoY to Rs 3,835 crore mainly due to Kyowa divestment. US revenues grew 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,398 crore whereas domestic formulations remained subdued de-growing 0.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,332 crore. However, API segment grew a robust 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 374 crore during the quarter.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins contracted 164 basis points YoY to 15.2 per cent due to lower gross margins and higher other expenses. The management expects to sustain the momentum on margin improvement led by optimization efforts underway and robust growth in our key businesses.
Lupin’s Q2FY21 revenues and operational performance were in-line with our estimates while profitability was below expectations due to lower other income and a higher tax outgo, ICICI Securities said in a note.
Resolution of warning letters and clearance of official action indicated (OAIs) status on plants could be the near term overhang along with progress on the margin front. Barring Covid-19 impact, growth in India remains consistent but remains lumpy for Asia Pacific (APAC). Like other pharma majors, Lupin has also chalked out a product and cost rationalisation drive. The result of this drive could be visible two to three years down the line, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU