Lupin, Sun Pharma, Wipro, RIL and SpiceJet among top stocks to track today

At 07:33 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were unchanged at 11,383.50 levels. Asian shares were subdued ahead of China's macro data while US stocks jumped to a four-month high in the overnight trade.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

ZEEL: Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Corp. is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Subhash Chandra-controlled Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and form a strategic partnership, according to a report by Livemint.

HCL Tech: The IT services company on Wednesday announced acquisition of US-based digital transformation consulting firm Strong-Bridge Envision.

SpiceJet: It will seek compensation from Boeing and demand credit on maintenance, repair, and overhaul for the 12 grounded 737 MAX aircraft. The airline, which had an aggressive expansion plan that banked on the delivery of the Boeing 737 Max, will now look to lease old planes.

Wipro: IT czar Azim Premji has earmarked economic benefits of about 34 per cent of his shares in Wipro, worth Rs 52,750 crore, for his foundation involved in philanthropy, according to a statement.

Sun Pharma: The company on Wednesday said it has increased stake in Russia's PJSC Biosintez to 96.96 per cent with the purchase of additional shares worth over Rs 22 crore.

IOC, ONGC: Grappling a shortfall in tax revenues, the government has pressed cash-rich PSUs like Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) to pay a second interim dividend for the current fiscal after seeking regulatory nods.

Lupin: Drug firm Lupin said Wednesday it has been cautioned by the US health regulator with possible withholding of approvals of pending applications from its Mandideep facility in Madhya Pradesh, where it is facing manufacturing compliance issues.

Reliance Industries: The company on Wednesday said it has stopped all oil exports to US sanction-hit Venezuela and will not resume sales until sanctions are lifted.

Deep Industries: The company has received two orders from ONGC valued at Rs 183.50 crore.

Jubilant Food: According to news reports, the company's promoter Jubilant Consumer will sell 40 lakh shares at the floor price of Rs 1,272.6 apiece.