M-cap of eight of top 10 valued companies tanks over Rs 1.38 trillion

-
ALSO READ
Red-hot rally: BSE firms' market capitalisation crosses Rs 200 trillion
India's m-cap to GDP ratio crosses 100% for first time in over a decade
PSU presence in Rs 1-trillion club shrinks in 2020; index declines 18%
Top headlines: BSE-listed firms' m-cap hits new high, RBI holds key rates
Six of top 10 most-valued firms add Rs 1.13 trn in m-cap; TCS, Airtel lead
-
Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 1,38,976.88 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.
From the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever Limited managed to close the week with gains in their market valuation.
The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 35,976.08 crore to Rs 13,19,808.41 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation plunged Rs 30,061.52 crore to reach Rs 8,25,024.73 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline of Rs 20,787.22 crore to Rs 3,62,953.84 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 18,172.67 crore to reach Rs 4,05,561.24 crore and that of Infosys tanked Rs 12,460.17 crore to Rs 5,73,104.03 crore.
State Bank of India's valuation eroded by Rs 9,013.86 crore to Rs 3,31,192.33 crore and that of HDFC declined Rs 6,313.77 crore to Rs 4,56,678.43 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 6,191.59 crore to Rs 3,28,524.59 crore.
In contrast, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 25,294.91 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,43,560.03 crore and that of TCS rose by Rs 2,348.9 crore to Rs 11,33,111.91 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance Limited in that order.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU