One client will not affect Indian banking system: RBI Guv on Adani row
Business Standard

Macquarie double upgrades Paytm to 'outperform', ups target price by 80%

This comes after the firm narrowed its net loss to Rs 392 cr in Q3 of FY23, from Rs 778.4 cr in Q3FY22, and expanded revenue from operations by 41.62% to Rs 2,062.2 cr

Topics
Macquarie | Paytm | Indian markets

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Analysts at global brokerage firm Macquarie have given a double upgrade to fintech giant Paytm’s stocks, taking it to 'outperform' from 'underperform', and raising the target price by 80 per cent from Rs 450 to Rs 800.

Due to a sustained reduction in losses, the once bearish analysts say they have seen a “very visible change in approach of management to deliver profit” by the firm, owing to its recently reported core Ebitda profitability.

“Our view at Rs 2,150 (the IPO price) was different from our view now, when the stock is priced at about Rs 600. Since our last target price cut, PayTM has positively surprised on the distribution of financial services revenue by a wide margin and has also managed to control overall expenses and charges,” the firm said in a note.

This comes after the company narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 392 crore in the third quarter of FY23, from Rs 778.4 crore in Q3FY22. Revenue from operations also surged 41.62 per cent to Rs 2,062.2 crore in Q3FY23, from Rs 1,456.1 crore in the same period last year.

“We lower our FY23–25E loss-per-share estimates 18–72 per cent and raise our target price to Rs 800 from Rs 450, driven by a substantial increase in revenue numbers and a roll-forward to Dec-24E- from Dec-23-based valuation,” the firm said.

Macquarie analysts said that “the performance of post-paid (over 95 per cent by volume) as well as personal loans continues to be pretty robust, and the company has now seen several repeat purchases/transactions over the past 12 months, which assures us of the quality of these loans.”

Because penetration of post-paid loans and personal loans, the firm said, is just 4 per cent and 0.8 per cent of MTU, respectively, the leeway is significant for PayTM to sustain robust growth for the foreseeable future.

Average monthly transacting users (MTU) for the fintech giant continued to grow during the quarter ended December 2022, and were up 32 per cent YoY to 85 million, driven by customer acquisitions through UPI and multiple use cases on our platform.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 14:09 IST

