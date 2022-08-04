Macrotech Developers slips 8% after 2% equity changed hands via block deals

Shares of (Lodha) slipped 8 per cent to Rs 1,010 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after nearly 2 per cent of total equity of the real estate developer changed hands on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) via block deals.

At 09:16 am; around 3.2 million equity shares representing 0.74 per cent of total equity of changed hands via block deal on the BSE, data shows. Till 10:11 am; around 6.2 million shares or 1.33 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE, data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As per June 2022, shareholding pattern, foreign portfolio investors including New World Fund Inc (2.51 per cent), Ivanhoe Op India Inc. (2.13 per cent) and Government of Singapore (1.77 per cent) have collectively held 14.54 per cent holding in . The promoters held 82.20 per cent stake in real estate developer.

Macrotech Developers is one of the largest real estate developer driven by the passion of building the world’s finest developments across residential, commercial, and digital infrastructure portfolio. The company has delivered more than 86 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing ~100 million square feet of on-going and planned portfolio.

In November 2021, Macrotech Developers raised Rs 4,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) by issuing shares at a price of Rs 1,170 per share. The net proceeds of the QIP were utilised for deleveraging, capital expenditure including acquisition of land, land development rights and general corporate purposes.

That apart, Macrotech Developers concluded a joint venture with Morgan Stanley for development of Grade A digital industrial park at Palava amongst other land sale transactions with marquee investors.

The company also concluded a Green Digital Infrastructure Partnership with lvanhoé Cambridge (real estate arm of Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ) and Bain Capital.

"The platform will establish pan-India presence in the digital infrastructure space that includes logistics and light industrial parks and in-city fulfillment centres. The platform will jointly invest about $1 billion to create approximately 30 msq. ft. of operating assets to serve India’s digital economy as well as create new employment," the company said.