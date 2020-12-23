JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Borosil Renewables rallies 13% to hit new high; stock zooms 60% in 8 days
Business Standard

Majesco shares trade ex-dividend, locked in 5% upper circuit

Majesco has fixed Friday, December 25, 2020, as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend

Topics
Majesco | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stocks, india inc, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax
Illustration: Ajay mohanty

Shares of Majesco were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 12.20 on the BSE on Wednesday after the stock turned ex-interim dividend for Rs 974 per share today. On Tuesday, the stock closed at Rs 985.45 on the BSE.

Till 11:48 am, a combined 45,800 equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 129 million shares on the BSE and NSE, the exchange data shows.

Majesco has fixed Friday, December 25, 2020 as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

The board of directors of Majesco, at its meeting held on December 15, 2020, had approved an interim dividend of Rs 974 (19,480 per cent) per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2020-2021.

This interim dividend payout translates to an amount of Rs 2,788.4 crore on a shareholder base of 28.577 million shares. The high dividend payout follows the sale of US arm — which accounted for the bulk of its revenues and profits — to private equity firm Thoma Bravo earlier this year.

Majeco said the balance cash reserves estimated at Rs 103 crore will be distributed subject to board and regulatory approvals.

As regards future plans on monetisation of real estate, the management said this could take longer i.e. over a year and depending on real estate market conditions. Post monetisation of real estate, the company will decide the best method for distribution of sale proceeds to shareholders, it said.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 23 2020. 11:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.