Making sense of markets that don't move in sync with the monsoons

Robust monsoons have helped buoy the rural economy but rainfall has previously only had a tenuous link with overall market performance. Years with good monsoons have often seen low returns on the market and vice-versa.

An analysis of monsoon data with calendar year market returns shows a correlation of -0.27. The correlation is one when two variable move together in perfect sync. It is minus one when they move in exactly the opposite direction.

The data looked at actual monsoon rainfall between June and September. It fell short by 10 per cent of the long-term average in 2014 and 2015. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.89 per cent in calendar year 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power with a large mandate in 2014. Stock rose in anticipation of economic reforms. It was down 5.03 per cent the next year.

The stock market is down 6.61 per cent so far in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic is said to be taking a toll on both the earnings of listed companies and the economy in general. Gross domestic product, which is the value of goods and services produced in a country, is expected to drop by 20 per cent in the three months ending June and six per cent for the current financial year, according to an August 14 India Economic Watch report authored by global financial services group BofA Securities India Economists Indranil Sen Gupta and Aastha Gudwani.

“Our India Activity Indicator also points to a large-scale contraction in June,” it said.

Analysts have said that global central banks making money available at very low interest rates have helped keep stock high. Many foreign investors borrow at low interest rates and invest in higher yielding assets like the stock market, especially in pockets where growth is expected to be good.

A robust monsoon is expected to help some companies more than others. The favourable monsoon and government support to the rural economy are among the reasons that agrichemical companies, including makers of pesticides and fertilisers, have done well; noted an August 18 ‘Agri Inputs’ report from analysts Rohan Gupta, Nihal Mahesh Jham and Bharat Gupta from domestic financial services firm Edelweiss Securities.

“Early start to the kharif season driven by good water levels across reservoirs along with normal progression of monsoon helped domestic agrochemical companies deliver robust performance,” it said.