Malay Sameer joins IndiaNivesh Securities as MD for institutional equities

has appointed as its managing director for institutional equities. Prior to joining Indianivesh, Malay was chief executive officer and head of Asia sales at Edelweiss Investment Advisors Private Limited, Singapore. He has worked in Asian and Indian equity earlier, having held senior positions with several leading companies such as Securities, Kotak Securities, HDFC Securities.

On assuming leadership of the company's Institutional Equities function, Malay said: "We are in extremely interesting times as far as our capital are concerned. Many may look at the current scenario with much doubt, but I look at the opportunity in this market and its potential to grow. I see a role for newer and smaller players like IndiaNivesh to bring in the much needed impetus and disruption. IndiaNivesh as an organization is a thoughtful risk-taker with a lean and professional team, and it is a great opportunity for me to be a part of the journey to scale it up further."

Speaking on the appointment, Rajesh Nuwal, Founder & Managing Director IndiaNivesh, said: "A seasoned professional like Malay, with his vast experience in sell side equities will help us add further value to our service offerings to the Institutional segment particularly with bringing global best practices to our firm. We welcome him on board and look forward to his contribution in our next phase of growth."