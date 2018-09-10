Manappuram Finance, Century Plyboards, Gujarat Gas hit 52-week lows

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, NBCC, BEL, Century Textiles hit 52-week low
BSE smallcap index down for fifth straight day; 100 stocks hit 52-week low
SBI hits 52-week low; down 22% in two months
Ambuja Cements hits 52-week low, falls 11% so far in May
PC Jeweller hits 52-week low; stock tanks over 25% in two trading days
-
Aptech, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, LT Foods, Snowman Logistics, Speciality Restaurants, Symphony, and Vardhman Textiles too hit 52-week lows as the benchmark index fell 1% after US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China.
Shares of all three listed companies of IL&FS Group have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE, falling by up to 16% in intra-day trade after rating agency ICRA on Sunday downgraded loans and debentures of infrastructure financing firm.
“Rating agency ICRA has effected a multi-notch rating downgrade for IL&FS, which is facing liquidity pressure and overleveraged. Its loans and debentures now carry “BB” (junk or non-investment status) as against the previous rating of "AA+". Also, the commercial paper carries "A4" rating against the previous rating of "A1+",” Business Standard reported.
IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) has slipped 16% to Rs 25.30 on the BSE. On the other hand, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IECCL), too, hit a new low of Rs 15.25, down 9%, while IL&FS Investment Managers plunged 15% to Rs 9.70 on the BSE on Monday. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1.16% lower at 37,943 points at 02:53 pm.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|ALANKIT
|22.40
|22.00
|22.25
|23-Jul-18
|ANDHRA CEMENTS
|8.05
|7.75
|8.00
|07-Sep-18
|APTECH
|209.90
|209.80
|210.50
|05-Sep-18
|BALAJI TELEFILMS
|104.00
|103.40
|104.60
|07-Sep-18
|CENTURY PLY.
|195.55
|193.00
|206.00
|07-Sep-18
|DEEPAK FERT.
|243.25
|235.00
|240.00
|17-Jul-18
|FIBERWEB (INDIA)
|58.25
|58.25
|60.75
|07-Sep-18
|GEOJIT FIN. SER.
|63.00
|62.00
|62.20
|07-Sep-18
|GIC HOUSING FIN
|316.00
|315.00
|320.95
|06-Sep-18
|GOCL CORPN.
|319.20
|312.70
|319.85
|06-Sep-18
|GREENPLY INDS.
|192.10
|191.00
|193.05
|07-Sep-18
|GUJARAT GAS
|701.95
|697.50
|706.00
|07-Sep-18
|IL&FS ENGG.
|15.90
|15.25
|15.70
|05-Sep-18
|IL&FS INV.MANAG.
|10.10
|9.70
|11.41
|07-Sep-18
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|26.60
|25.30
|28.90
|28-Aug-18
|IVRCL
|1.21
|1.19
|1.19
|13-Jun-18
|JOHNSON CON. HIT
|1870.00
|1850.00
|1850.00
|27-Sep-17
|JVL AGRO INDUS
|7.60
|7.26
|7.30
|24-Aug-18
|L T FOODS
|50.00
|49.55
|52.05
|24-Jul-18
|LANCO INFRATECH
|0.46
|0.46
|0.48
|07-Sep-18
|LAURUS LABS
|436.50
|422.30
|425.00
|13-Aug-18
|MANAPPURAM FIN.
|91.45
|90.80
|92.30
|08-Nov-17
|PG ELECTRO.
|158.00
|157.10
|160.00
|07-Sep-18
|SHANKARA BUILD.
|1300.00
|1284.05
|1313.20
|29-Sep-17
|SHIVA TEXYARN
|290.00
|285.00
|292.10
|29-Aug-18
|SNOWMAN LOGISTIC
|39.80
|39.25
|39.30
|20-Jul-18
|SPECIALITY REST.
|97.70
|96.00
|96.00
|05-Jun-18
|SUNIL HITECH
|2.29
|2.29
|2.41
|07-Sep-18
|SUPRAJIT ENGG.
|221.20
|220.00
|228.05
|06-Sep-18
|SYMPHONY
|1020.00
|1019.00
|1021.50
|07-Sep-18
|UNITECH
|3.45
|3.45
|3.50
|07-Sep-18
|VARDHMAN TEXTILE
|1043.40
|1040.75
|1060.00
|05-Sep-18
|VIKAS ECOTECH
|18.20
|18.05
|18.05
|04-Sep-18
|WONDERLA HOLIDAY
|300.20
|296.80
|298.95
|07-Sep-18
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU