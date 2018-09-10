JUST IN
Investors should tender in case PSUs buyback shares, say analysts
Manappuram Finance, Century Plyboards, Gujarat Gas hit 52-week lows

Aptech, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, LT Foods, Snowman Logistics, Speciality Restaurants, Symphony, and Vardhman Textiles among 34 stocks from Smallcap index hit 52-week lows.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Manappuram Finance, Century Plyboards, Greenply Industries, Gujarat Gas and Shankara Building Products were among 34 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows on Monday.

Aptech, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, LT Foods, Snowman Logistics, Speciality Restaurants, Symphony, and Vardhman Textiles too hit 52-week lows as the benchmark index fell 1% after US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China.

Shares of all three listed companies of IL&FS Group have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE, falling by up to 16% in intra-day trade after rating agency ICRA on Sunday downgraded loans and debentures of infrastructure financing firm.

“Rating agency ICRA has effected a multi-notch rating downgrade for IL&FS, which is facing liquidity pressure and overleveraged. Its loans and debentures now carry “BB” (junk or non-investment status) as against the previous rating of "AA+". Also, the commercial paper carries "A4" rating against the previous rating of "A1+",” Business Standard reported.

IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) has slipped 16% to Rs 25.30 on the BSE. On the other hand, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IECCL), too, hit a new low of Rs 15.25, down 9%, while IL&FS Investment Managers plunged 15% to Rs 9.70 on the BSE on Monday. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1.16% lower at 37,943 points at 02:53 pm.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ALANKIT 22.40 22.00 22.25 23-Jul-18
ANDHRA CEMENTS 8.05 7.75 8.00 07-Sep-18
APTECH 209.90 209.80 210.50 05-Sep-18
BALAJI TELEFILMS 104.00 103.40 104.60 07-Sep-18
CENTURY PLY. 195.55 193.00 206.00 07-Sep-18
DEEPAK FERT. 243.25 235.00 240.00 17-Jul-18
FIBERWEB (INDIA) 58.25 58.25 60.75 07-Sep-18
GEOJIT FIN. SER. 63.00 62.00 62.20 07-Sep-18
GIC HOUSING FIN 316.00 315.00 320.95 06-Sep-18
GOCL CORPN. 319.20 312.70 319.85 06-Sep-18
GREENPLY INDS. 192.10 191.00 193.05 07-Sep-18
GUJARAT GAS 701.95 697.50 706.00 07-Sep-18
IL&FS ENGG. 15.90 15.25 15.70 05-Sep-18
IL&FS INV.MANAG. 10.10 9.70 11.41 07-Sep-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 26.60 25.30 28.90 28-Aug-18
IVRCL 1.21 1.19 1.19 13-Jun-18
JOHNSON CON. HIT 1870.00 1850.00 1850.00 27-Sep-17
JVL AGRO INDUS 7.60 7.26 7.30 24-Aug-18
L T FOODS 50.00 49.55 52.05 24-Jul-18
LANCO INFRATECH 0.46 0.46 0.48 07-Sep-18
LAURUS LABS 436.50 422.30 425.00 13-Aug-18
MANAPPURAM FIN. 91.45 90.80 92.30 08-Nov-17
PG ELECTRO. 158.00 157.10 160.00 07-Sep-18
SHANKARA BUILD. 1300.00 1284.05 1313.20 29-Sep-17
SHIVA TEXYARN 290.00 285.00 292.10 29-Aug-18
SNOWMAN LOGISTIC 39.80 39.25 39.30 20-Jul-18
SPECIALITY REST. 97.70 96.00 96.00 05-Jun-18
SUNIL HITECH 2.29 2.29 2.41 07-Sep-18
SUPRAJIT ENGG. 221.20 220.00 228.05 06-Sep-18
SYMPHONY 1020.00 1019.00 1021.50 07-Sep-18
UNITECH 3.45 3.45 3.50 07-Sep-18
VARDHMAN TEXTILE 1043.40 1040.75 1060.00 05-Sep-18
VIKAS ECOTECH 18.20 18.05 18.05 04-Sep-18
WONDERLA HOLIDAY 300.20 296.80 298.95 07-Sep-18

First Published: Mon, September 10 2018. 15:01 IST

