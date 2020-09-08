Manappuram Finance, Federal Bank: 5 financial stks that look weak on charts

The stock market was trading in the positive territory in the morning deals on Tuesday. Financial stocks were in focus after the Reserve Bank of India-appointed (RBI-appointed) KV Kamath committee on a resolution framework for bank loans stressed on account of the pandemic outlined parameters to deal with 26 sectors buffeted by Covid-19.

READ MORE Nifty Bank was trading flat at 22,963 levels while Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.5 per cent at 1,453.50 points. Below is a look at how Nifty Bank and some of the financial stocks look on charts. NIFTYBANK: The recent gap down below 23,450 ...