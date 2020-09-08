Manappuram Finance, Federal Bank: 5 financial stks that look weak on charts

JUST IN
Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The stock market was trading in the positive territory in the morning deals on Tuesday. Financial stocks were in focus after the Reserve Bank of India-appointed (RBI-appointed) KV Kamath committee on a resolution framework for bank loans stressed on account of the pandemic outlined parameters to deal with 26 sectors buffeted by Covid-19.

READ MORE Nifty Bank was trading flat at 22,963 levels while Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.5 per cent at 1,453.50 points. Below is a look at how Nifty Bank and some of the financial stocks look on charts. NIFTYBANK: The recent gap down below 23,450 ...

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 11:24 IST

