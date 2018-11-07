Manappuram Finance gains 6% post Q2 results

-
ALSO READ
Growing balance sheet may not be easy for gold loan companies
Manappuram Finance to diversify to cut reliance on gold loan portfolio
MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Sensex opens 250 pts higher; Nifty tests 10,600 mark
Derivatives strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities
Opt for home loan balance transfer or prepay to counter rising rates
-
Total consolidated operating income during the quarter grew 22% Y-o-Y at Rs 10.14 billion against Rs 8.31 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew 25 % to Rs 172 billion from Rs 137 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Meanwhile, the board of Manappuram Finance approved equity infusion up to Rs 1 billion in its wholly owned subsidiary Manappuram Home Finance.
Manappuram Finance said the capital infusion of the Company will facilitate in business growth of the subsidiary.
Given the strategic importance of affordable home finance to the company’s future plans as it proceeds with the diversification of the range of its financial products, it is reasonable to expect strong support from the parent. The business is both scalable and profitable and hence will be a key growth driver for Manappuram Finance, it added.
At 05:50 PM; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 86.55 on the BSE, as compared to 0.67% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 2.5 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU