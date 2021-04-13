Mandatory gold hallmarking to be implemented from June 1, says govt

The government on Tuesday said it is fully prepared to implement mandatory hallmarking of and artefacts from June 1, 2021.

is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present.

The Centre, in November 2019, had announced that hallmarking of and artefacts would be made mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021. The government had given jewellers more than a year to shift to hallmarking and register themselves with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

But the deadline was extended for four months till June 1 after the jewellers sought more time to implement in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No extension has been sought. BIS is already fully energised and involved in giving approvals to jewellers for hallmarking,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said.

Elaborating more, BIS Director-General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said, “From June, we are fully prepared to implement (mandatory hallmarking). And at present, we have received no proposal to extend the date.” So far, 34,647 jewellers have registered with the BIS.