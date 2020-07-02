Mango traders face huge losses with few takers in the peak season

crisis, few overseas orders and lack of demand in domestic market has left growers in Uttar Pradesh grim faced.

The local in UP are flooded with Dussehri as traders have no option left. The rates of Dussehri in the local market is lowest in last five years during the peak season.

In the wholesale market of Malihabad, the belt of UP, Dussehri is selling at Rs 15 to 20 per kilogram. However, half of the season is yet to go. The crowd of traders is missing with very few local traders turning up in the wholesale market.

The rates may go down further if they will not get orders from Delhi-Mumbai or overseas, says a wholesale trader, Due to Covid crisis, the fruit in Delhi and Mumbai are not functioning properly and it is difficult for them to bear the freight charges.

Amidst pandemic, barely 10 tons of Dussehri could be exported to Dubai this year. However, the traders in Malihabad had exported 120 tons of Dussehri last year to UAE, Oman, Qatar and European countries. According to the traders, the quality of Dussehri has been affected badly due to the bad weather and this is causing problem in getting export orders. Besides, the overseas buyers are also shying away due to the Covid crisis.

According to grower Shabihul Hasan, last year 45 lakh tones of Dussehri was produced in Malihabad, whereas this year the production is likely to be 25 lakh tones. Last year the Dussehri rates opened at Rs 30-40 per Kg in the beginning of the season but this year the rates opened at Rs 15-20 per Kg. Hasan said that if the demand does not go up, the mango traders would suffer major losses.

Annual turnover of Dussehri used to be around Rs 2400-2500 crore. That may be reduced this year up to Rs 600-800 crore only. Malihabad, Kakori and Mall areas in UP are known for cultivation of famous Dussehri mangos in the world. The crop area of mango in this region is around 27000 hectares.