Mango traders suffer loss as Alphonso sales slump in Mumbai amid lockdown

Mango traders in Mumbai are suffering losses as sales of Alphonso mangoes have slumped in the city due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread Covid-19.

The traders in the city said all the stored mangoes have rotten in the godowns.

"There is almost no sale as customers are not visiting in the market. Mangoes are rotting in the godown. We are suffering losses," said Abdul Malik Ansari, a mango trader.





Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in green, orange and red zone areas, but not in containment zones.

The cases in Maharashtra have reached 12,296, including 2,000 discharged cases and 521 deaths.

The Centre on Friday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 17, while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones.