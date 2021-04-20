March 2020 lows biggest turning point for Indian markets: Jhunjhunwala

Ace investor said the lows made in March 2020 were one of the three big turning points for Indian stock He said the March 2020 lows was a defining moment like the 1989 Union Budget and the lows seen after September 11, 2001, attacks.

"The Covid lows in March were the biggest opportunity. The risk-reward was so much in your favour. Anything you bought is double or triple of the bottom," he said while speaking at an event organised by AIMA.

Regarding the Covid crisis, he said the non-availability of medical facilities is a tragedy. Nevertheless, Jhunjhunwala said the current crisis is a temporary blip and India is poised for a long bull market. And added that Indian economy is going to have a dream decade with economic growth in double digits.

“Despite the second wave. We will have double-digit growth. We are in the midst of a big bull run. India is beautifully placed to log double-digit growth,” he said.

When asked if the ongoing correction would extend further, he said, “That is difficult to predict. If we peak at around 250,000 cases, I don’t see the market fall much. If it becomes uncontrollable and goes up to 600,000 a day then the market might fall.”

He said there would be an upturn in the Indian economy, and the metals sector will be a key beneficiary regarding sectoral picks. Jhunjhunwala said the demand for metals would be huge, and investors have largely ignored the sector in the last ten years. He said there is a huge divergence in cement and metal stock valuation, considering their prospects.

Jhunjhunwala added that the most battered stocks in the mid and small-cap universe would give the most returns. "The most favoured large-cap stocks are not the ones that will reward investors handsomely in the next five years. It is the battered and cyclical stocks that are going to give returns," he said.

Regarding his unlisted investments, he said roughly a third of his total investments is in unlisted companies. Jhunjhunwala showed some aversion in investing in new-age companies.

"I don't have to go to every party in the town. I can invest in a theme at a valuation," Jhunjhunwala said.

He also reiterated that he would never invest in cryptocurrency.