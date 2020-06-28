March quarter result filing extension to benefit scores of companies

Nearly a fifth of the top 500 companies will benefit from the market regulator’s move to extend the deadline for filing the March quarter results by another month. As of Friday, around 87 companies from the BSE500 universe were yet to disclose the results.4 Of these, four companies were from the Nifty50 index.

If one looks at the entire listed universe, only 1,373 of over 4,100 listed companies that declared their December quarter numbers are yet to file their March quarter results. The original deadline to disclose the March quarter number was May 31. However, due to the ...