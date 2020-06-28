Retirement is priority for just 18% of Indian investors, says study

Retirement is the priority investment goal for only 18 per cent of Indian investors, compared to 50 per cent of global investors, according to a study by CFA Institute and Greenwich Associates. About 80 per cent of Indian investors were worried about an impending financial crisis within the next three years, up from about 60 per cent in 2018.

These findings were part of a global survey of 3,525 retail investors and 921 institutional investors, including 200 retail investors and 75 institutional investors from India. Most Indian investors say it is important for their ...