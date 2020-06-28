JUST IN
Street signs: Nifty seen in 9,600-11,000 zone in July, LIC IPO, and more
Business Standard

Retirement is priority for just 18% of Indian investors, says study

About 78 per cent of Indian investors would lose trust in their adviser after one year of poor performance, as compared to 40 per cent of investors globally

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Retirement is the priority investment goal for only 18 per cent of Indian investors, compared to 50 per cent of global investors, according to a study by CFA Institute and Greenwich Associates. About 80 per cent of Indian investors were worried about an impending financial crisis within the next three years, up from about 60 per cent in 2018.

These findings were part of a global survey of 3,525 retail investors and 921 institutional investors, including 200 retail investors and 75 institutional investors from India. Most Indian investors say it is important for their ...

First Published: Sun, June 28 2020. 20:31 IST

