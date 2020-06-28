Planning to buy term insurance? Purchase before premium rises again

Term insurance premia were hiked in April 2020, and they may rise again in the coming months One reason is that the mortality rates experienced by insurers have been higher than expected In response, reinsurers have hiked their premium rates.

Insurers are passing on these rates to customers To escape rising premium rates, try to buy term insurance right away from a player that has not yet hiked its premium Since this is a long-term contract, it is preferable to purchase it from a reputed player