Margin gains key trigger for Motherson Sumi in Q2; stock rises over 4%

The stock of Motherson Sumi was up over 4 per cent on Monday after the company reported a better-than-expected performance for the September quarter (Q2FY20). Led by a double-digit growth at its two units — SMP and PKC — the company reported 6 per cent improvement in consolidated revenues as compared to estimates, which had pegged growth at 3 per cent.

The uptick in growth came in from Finland-based PKC, which makes wiring systems and electronics for automotive companies. The unit reported growth of 12 per cent, contributed by China, Europe and North America. The ...