Margin pressures likely to cap upside for Dr Lal Pathlabs: Analysts

The June quarter performance of Dr Lal Pathlabs was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which dented volumes and revenues. After a 62 per cent fall in volumes in April, patient testing increased gradually and the fall was restricted to 25 per cent in May.

The company posted a 3 per cent increase in June. The gains towards the end of the quarter were led by the opening up of more centres across its network, market share gains from the unorganised segment, and a favourable base. The company highlighted non-Covid tests in July were at 90 per cent of normal levels, though complete ...