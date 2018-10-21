Market fall takes shine off favourites; Maruti, MindTree stocks slip

In a market that has seen a sharp correction since its highs in August, there do not seem to be many safe bets. Even stocks, which are market leaders in their respective sectors or have been on top of investors' buy lists, have seen corrections at the slightest disappointment on financial or operational performance.

Experts highlight a couple of reasons for the same. The first is the weak market sentiment, especially due to the crisis in the financial sector, while the other is valuations, which had clearly moved into the expensive zone. “In an environment of fear, there ...