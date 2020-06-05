- UTI AMC initial public offering faces a delay over compliance issues
- Covid-19 impact: Nifty50 scorecard shows worst profit slump in 6 years
- Erroneous price feeds for F&O contracts disrupt trading on Bank Nifty
- Bank of Mauritius approaches RBI to clear the air on NBFC impasse
- Coronavirus impact: Sebi extends regulatory filing deadline for AIF, VC
- Premium liquor segment may prove to be a hangover for United Spirits
- Strong Q4 performance, debt reduction show Aurobindo Pharma in good health
- Despite weak outlook, open offer to support Wabco India's stock price
- Credit funds could see unlisted exposure rise over high redemptions
- Vodafone Idea stock doubles in just one month, CLSA sees more upside
MARKET LIVE: Bharti Airtel, RIL in focus; Q4 results of SBI, L&T eyed
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries Ltd
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Investors will today look at global markets for cues, while stock-specific developments and corporate results of some blue-chip companies are also expected to influence the markets.
Reliance Industries will once again be in focus after the conglomerate said that Abu-Dhabi based global investment company , Mubadala, would pick up 1.85 per cent in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.6 crore. READ MORE
Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters, in a move that could turbocharge India's digital economy. READ MORE
That apart, circuit filters for 1,887 securities will revise from today. These include Avenue Supermarts (from 5 per cent to 10 per cent), and IRCTC (from 5 per cent to 20 per cent).
Results today
A total of 32 companies, including the State Bank fo India and Larsen & Toubro are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
Analysts are positive on the net profit of the SBI, which they expect to jump on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, loan growth is seen logging a tepid growth. READ MORE
L&T is expected to report muted numbers for the quarter due to project delays and a slowdown in execution owing to Covid-19 lockdown, analysts say. READ MORE
Global Cues
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.44 per cent in early trade today, while South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively. In the US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.34 per cent, and 0.69 per cent, respectively.
Oil prices were little changed in choppy trade. Brent crude was down 0.18 per cent at $39.93 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More