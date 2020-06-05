JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Bharti Airtel, RIL in focus; Q4 results of SBI, L&T eyed

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Investors will today look at global markets for cues, while stock-specific developments and corporate results of some blue-chip companies are also expected to influence the markets.

Reliance Industries will once again be in focus after the conglomerate said that Abu-Dhabi based global investment company , Mubadala, would pick up 1.85 per cent in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.6 crore. READ MORE

Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters, in a move that could turbocharge India's digital economy. READ MORE

That apart, circuit filters for 1,887 securities will revise from today. These include Avenue Supermarts (from 5 per cent to 10 per cent), and IRCTC (from 5 per cent to 20 per cent).

Results today

A total of 32 companies, including the State Bank fo India and Larsen & Toubro are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

Analysts are positive on the net profit of the SBI, which they expect to jump on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, loan growth is seen logging a tepid growth. READ MORE

L&T is expected to report muted numbers for the quarter due to project delays and a slowdown in execution owing to Covid-19 lockdown, analysts say. READ MORE

Global Cues

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.44 per cent in early trade today, while South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively. In the US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.34 per cent, and 0.69 per cent, respectively.
 
Oil prices were little changed in choppy trade. Brent crude was down 0.18 per cent at $39.93 a barrel.

