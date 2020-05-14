- Vedanta delisting price should be raised, say experts; stock ends 1% higher
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 150 pts amid weak global cues; NBFCs in focus
Track all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The big focus in today's session in the Indian markets will be the slew of announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday targeting various sectors. The FM doled out measures worth Rs 5.94 trillion, focusing largely on MSMEs, NBFCs, power discoms, and real estate sector. READ MORE
The finance minister will continue to make announcements pertaining to different sectors every day for the next few days. As per reports, the focus of today's announcements could be cash handouts and free foodgrain to the poorest beneficiaries.
Investors will also eye the April wholesale price index inflation data to be released later in the day.
RESULTS TODAY
A total of 18 companies including Biocon, Escorts, and Manappuram Finance are scheduled to announce their results today
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street’s three major indexes closed lower for the second day in a row. The Dow Jones fell 2.17 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.75 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.55 per cent.
Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower for the second day in a row. The Dow Jones fell 2.17 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.75 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.55 per cent.
Asian equities also slumped on Thursday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 1.6 per cent, Australian ASX 200 fell 1.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent. In commodity markets, Brent crude prices fell 0.6 per cent to $29 a barrel.
