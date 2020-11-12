JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat-to-negative start for indices

LIVE stock market updates. A total of 808 companies including Eicher Motors, IRCTC, and Jubilant FoodWorks are set to declare their quarterly earnings today

Markets | MARKET LIVE | Eicher Motors

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The SGX Nifty was under slight pressure, trading at 12,734 levels, down 31 points, at 7:30 AM, amid mixed global cues. Media reports about another stimulus package by the government before Diwali will be the main trigger for the Indian markets today. A Reuters report said that the Centre is likely to unveil another stimulus package of about $20 billion this week focusing on stressed sectors, middle-income groups in urban and rural areas, and employment generation before Diwali. READ MORE

Besides, investors will also digest an assessment by several RBI staff that the Indian economy can turn around by the third quarter. Apart from these, market participants will track global cues, macro data, corporate results, and foreign fund flow even as the weekly derivative expiry is set to inject volatility.

On the macro front, industrial production and inflation data are scheduled to be announced today.

Results today

A total of 808 companies including Eicher Motors, IRCTC, and Jubilant FoodWorks are set to declare their quarterly earnings today.

Global cues

US stocks ended mixed overnight. The Nasdaq closed up 2 per cent as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed Covid-19 vaccine progress and the likely timing of an economic rebound. Meanwhile, the Dow fell 0.08 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.77 per cent.

Stocks in Asia were also mixed in early trends.. Australian ASX 200 shares dipped 0.3 per cent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent and Hong Kong's main index rose 0.45 per cent.

