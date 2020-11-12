- Domestic indices rise on positive global cues, foreign fund inflows
- 12 firms to be part of MSCI India index in latest rejig; Bosch, LIC out
- Bharat Forge: Stock under pressure, investors need to await growth momentum
- GAIL improves in Q2 as lockdowns ease, demand for gas grows in cities
- New issuers advance listing plans, look to cash on market resurgence
- Improving outlook to help P&G Hygiene maintain sales growth momentum
- Debt MFs see Rs 1.1 trn inflow in Oct on robust investment in liquid funds
- 'India in a sweet spot': UBS India head explains his optimism for 2020
- Market Wrap, Nov 11: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- HIL surges 10%, hits 52-week high on strong September quarter numbers
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat-to-negative start for indices
LIVE stock market updates. A total of 808 companies including Eicher Motors, IRCTC, and Jubilant FoodWorks are set to declare their quarterly earnings today
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | Eicher Motors
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The SGX Nifty was under slight pressure, trading at 12,734 levels, down 31 points, at 7:30 AM, amid mixed global cues. Media reports about another stimulus package by the government before Diwali will be the main trigger for the Indian markets today. A Reuters report said that the Centre is likely to unveil another stimulus package of about $20 billion this week focusing on stressed sectors, middle-income groups in urban and rural areas, and employment generation before Diwali. READ MORE
Besides, investors will also digest an assessment by several RBI staff that the Indian economy can turn around by the third quarter. Apart from these, market participants will track global cues, macro data, corporate results, and foreign fund flow even as the weekly derivative expiry is set to inject volatility.
On the macro front, industrial production and inflation data are scheduled to be announced today.
Results today
A total of 808 companies including Eicher Motors, IRCTC, and Jubilant FoodWorks are set to declare their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
US stocks ended mixed overnight. The Nasdaq closed up 2 per cent as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed Covid-19 vaccine progress and the likely timing of an economic rebound. Meanwhile, the Dow fell 0.08 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.77 per cent.
Stocks in Asia were also mixed in early trends.. Australian ASX 200 shares dipped 0.3 per cent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent and Hong Kong's main index rose 0.45 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More