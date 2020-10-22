- Strong deal pipeline to sustain L&T Infotech's growth trajectory
- Emerging-market stocks on cusp of reaching highest level since 2018
- Mutual fund distributors may need to rename firms after Amfi order
- Firms from India's western region lead fundraising spurt from stock market
- FCI garners Rs 8,000 cr via issuance of bonds on private placement basis
- Hindustan Copper board to consider raising funds by issue of shares via QIP
- Sebi penalises Kirloskar promoters over alleged breach of securities norms
- Sebi chief says market recovery since lows of March is broad-based
- Strong Q2 show helps railways post positive revenue in passenger segment
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a flat start; Vedanta in focus
Catch all the live market updates here. Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, SBI Cards Q2 results to be announced today
Investors will today focus on global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific developments for the market direction amid the murmurs of another stimulus package likely to be announced within a month.
At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty hovered around 11,920 levels, indicating a flat start to the Indian markets on the weekly expiry.
Results today
A total of 48 companies including Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, and SBI Cards are set to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Analysts expect Bajaj Auto to report strong sequential recovery, albeit lower on year-on-year basis, on both the revenue and bottom-line front while margins are set to expand. READ MORE
Global cues
Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower overnight after a choppy trading session, as investors eyed difficult negotiations in Washington for a fresh coronavirus stimulus package. The Dow inched lower by 0.35 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.28 per cent.
In early Asian trade, Australian stocks fell 0.73 per cent, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.65 per cent and Hong Kong was down 0.8 per cent.
