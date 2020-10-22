JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a flat start; Vedanta in focus

Catch all the live market updates here. Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, SBI Cards Q2 results to be announced today

Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | Asian Paints

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets, share market
Investors will today focus on global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific developments for the market direction amid the murmurs of another stimulus package likely to be announced within a month.

At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty hovered around 11,920 levels, indicating a flat start to the Indian markets on the weekly expiry.

Results today

A total of 48 companies including Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, and SBI Cards are set to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Analysts expect Bajaj Auto to report strong sequential recovery, albeit lower on year-on-year basis, on both the revenue and bottom-line front while margins are set to expand. READ MORE

Global cues
 
Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower overnight after a choppy trading session, as investors eyed difficult negotiations in Washington for a fresh coronavirus stimulus package. The Dow inched lower by 0.35 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.28 per cent.

In early Asian trade, Australian stocks fell 0.73 per cent, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.65 per cent and Hong Kong was down 0.8 per cent.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh