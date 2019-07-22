JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will watch out for June quarter earnings to give direction to the markets this week.

SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start for domestic indices.

Investors will also react to major results announced on Friday post market hours and during the weekend.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 6.8 per cent increase in its Q1 net profit at Rs 10,104 crore on the back of a record 22 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 1.72 trillion. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Private lender HDFC Bank reported a 21 per cent growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 5,568 crore on a year-on-year basis. READ MORE

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, recorded its highest net profit at Rs 1,203 crore for the June quarter. READ MORE

RESULTS TODAY

Oriental Bank of Commerce and TVS Motor Company are among the 31 companies scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asia stocks eased on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent. South Korea's shed 0.3 per cent, Australian stocks lost 0.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

