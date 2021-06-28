JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher; Dodla Dairy, KIMS to list today

LIVE market: More than 300 companies are slated to post their quarterly numbers today including NALCO, Future Lifestyle, Zee Media, GIC Housing Finance and NLC India

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

broker
LIVE market updates: Early indications suggested a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices on Monday, amid muted trade among Asian markets.

New listings
 
Two companies will list on the bourses on Monday, namely Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. The two IPOs that ran between June 16-18 were subscribed 46 times and 4 times, respectively.

Results today

More than 300 companies are slated to post their quarterly numbers today including NALCO, Future Lifestyle, Zee Media, GIC Housing Finance and NLC India.
Global cues

Asia stocks were steady with investors weighing the pace of economic recovery against more potent Covid-19 strains and central banks mulling stimulus reductions. Japan's Topix index rose 0.1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 per cent and Kospi index was little changed.

(with inputs from Reuters)


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh