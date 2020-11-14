JUST IN
MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Mkts set to welcome Samvat 2077; Tata Steel in focus

Catch all the live updates of the Muhurat trading session Samvat 2077

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Muhurat trading: Investors keep fingers crossed
Investors will welcome Samvat 2077 with today's special Muhurat trading session which will be held from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. The pre-open session begins at 6 PM.

During Samvat 2076, the Sensex gained 10.7 per cent, while the Nifty was up 9.4 per cent although both the headline indices witnessed extreme volatility throughout the year.

Shares of pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), automobiles, telecom services providers, consumer durables and chemicals companies were among the top value creators for investors during Samvat 2076. READ MORE

Going forward, most foreign brokerages have revised their Nifty50 target upwards for 2021 with Goldman Sachs seeing the index at 14,100 levels by December 2021 – up around 11 per cent from the current levels. READ ABOUT IT HERE

