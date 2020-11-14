- Yield mania gives much needed break to indebted emerging-market countries
- Lucknow Municipal Corporation's bonds debut on BSE, oversubscribed by 250%
- IT, pharma firms emerge Samvat 2076 winners; Infy, Divi's Lab top gainers
- PSUs asked by govt to pay higher dividends have little room for more
- Sensex, Nifty end with weekly gain as bank, finance stocks firm up
- Lucknow Municipal Corporation garners Rs 200 crore on BSE Bond platform
- Page Industries: Category slowdown, competitive headwinds pose challenges
- Markets log double-digit gains in Samvat 2076 amid high volatility
- Analysts upgrade earnings outlook as Jubilant delivers on margin front
- HDFC Bank, IndusInd in 'red flag' list on nearing foreign investment cap
MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Mkts set to welcome Samvat 2077; Tata Steel in focus
Catch all the live updates of the Muhurat trading session Samvat 2077
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will welcome Samvat 2077 with today's special Muhurat trading session which will be held from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. The pre-open session begins at 6 PM.
During Samvat 2076, the Sensex gained 10.7 per cent, while the Nifty was up 9.4 per cent although both the headline indices witnessed extreme volatility throughout the year.
Shares of pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), automobiles, telecom services providers, consumer durables and chemicals companies were among the top value creators for investors during Samvat 2076. READ MORE
Going forward, most foreign brokerages have revised their Nifty50 target upwards for 2021 with Goldman Sachs seeing the index at 14,100 levels by December 2021 – up around 11 per cent from the current levels. READ ABOUT IT HERE
