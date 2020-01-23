- Sebi questions Franklin Templeton MF over Voda write-down after AGR verdict
- Ahead of Budget 2020, FPIs reduce bond exposure on unfavourable cues
- Growth concerns amid the economic slowdown hit Polycab India stock
- Asian Paints: Little scope for a sharp recovery in near-term revenue growth
- Concessional tax rate on debt puts foreign funds on sticky wicket
- Bharti Airtel set to gain from 100% FDI; stock hits 11-year high
- Punit Goenka to remain Zee Entertainment chief, remuneration to be reviewed
- Fee-charging advisors fear Sebi move on net worth may undermine business
- Axis Bank Q3 net profit misses Street estimates, up 5% YoY at Rs 1,757 cr
- Market Wrap, Jan 22: Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty holds 12,100 level
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock-specific action on the back of quarterly results is likely to dominate investor sentiment Thursday. Besides, shares of L&T, and RBL Bank, among others may also hog the limelight during the session.
RESULTS TODAY
As many as 50 companies including Biocon, Canara Bank, HDFC Life, PVR Ltd, PNB Housing Finance, and Oriental Bank of Commerce are scheduled to announe their Q3 results today.
GLOBAL CUES
World stock markets gained back some ground on Wednesday as investors took heart from measures to curb the spread of a flu-like virus from China, while oil prices tumbled on a forecast for a market surplus.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
