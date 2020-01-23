JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock-specific action on the back of quarterly results is likely to dominate investor sentiment Thursday.  Besides, shares of L&T, and RBL Bank, among others may also hog the limelight during the session.

As many as 50 companies including Biocon, Canara Bank, HDFC Life, PVR Ltd, PNB Housing Finance, and Oriental Bank of Commerce are scheduled to announe their Q3 results today.

World stock markets gained back some ground on Wednesday as investors took heart from measures to curb the spread of a flu-like virus from China, while oil prices tumbled on a forecast for a market surplus.

