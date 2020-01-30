- Bajaj Fin reports 33% growth in Q3 profit, stock may remain range-bound
- What next for India's MF industry?
- Budget 2020: Markets brace for Rs 8-trillion gross borrowing in FY21
- Investors place bets on roadbuilders in hope of boost in infra spending
- Small-cap funds are witnessing an upswing, are they in revival mode?
- Religare Finvest gets relief from appellate tribunal in fund diversion case
- Godrej underperforms December quarter; misses market expectations
- Multiple growth levers for Biocon; ramp-up, new biosimilars to boost profit
- FIIs rejig sectoral exposure ahead of Budget; pick pharma stocks, drop IT
- Pass fresh order in Religare Finvest's fund diversion matter: SAT to Sebi
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The US Fed's rate decision and corporate results will be the top factors on the investors' radar Thursday. Further, the expiry of futures & options (F&O) contracts of January series is expected to keep the session volatile.
EARNINGS TODAY
As many as 78 companies including Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dabur, Marico, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Equitas Holdings, Bajaj Holdings, Bharti Infratel, MCX, and Persistent Systems are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day.
On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 232 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 41,199 while NSE's Nifty50 ended at 12,129.50-mark, up 74 points or 0.61 per cent. In forex market, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 71.24 against the US dollar.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks declined and sovereign bonds rallied amid the increasing evidence of a hit to economic growth from the deadly coronavirus. Oil fell in the wake of a government report showing the biggest jump in US crude stockpiles since November.
