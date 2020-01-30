JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

markets
The US Fed's rate decision and corporate results will be the top factors on the investors' radar Thursday. Further, the expiry of futures & options (F&O) contracts of January series is expected to keep the session volatile.

As many as 78 companies including Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dabur, Marico, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Equitas Holdings, Bajaj Holdings, Bharti Infratel, MCX, and Persistent Systems are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 232 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 41,199 while NSE's Nifty50 ended at 12,129.50-mark, up 74 points or 0.61 per cent. In forex market, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 71.24 against the US dollar.

Asian stocks declined and sovereign bonds rallied amid the increasing evidence of a hit to economic growth from the deadly coronavirus. Oil fell in the wake of a government report showing the biggest jump in US crude stockpiles since November. 

