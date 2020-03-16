JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sell-off likely to continue as SGX Nifty falls over 400 pts

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The newsflow regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus and the response of the governments and central banks world over will continue to be the number one trigger for the markets. The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 110 in India, with 12 fresh cases reported in Maharashtra on Sunday. The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.

In order to cushion the effect of the rapidly escalating global pandemic, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near-zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the US economy. READ MORE

Another key event today would be the listing of the SBI Cards and Payment Services on the bourses, although experts say that the deep sell-off in the markets in the last few days might dampen the expectations of a blockbuster listing.

On the macroeconomic front, investors will track the WPI inflation data which is scheduled to be announced later in the day.

The US Fed's latest action did little to allay investor fears as the US stock futures hit their down limit before daybreak in Singapore. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent in early trade and Hong Kong slipped over 2 per cent while Austrlia's ASX tumbled over 6 per cent. Even the SGX Nifty was down over 300 points, indicating a subdued start for Sensex and Nifty today.

In commodities, oil prices extended losses on Monday, slumping by more than $1 a barrel. Brent crude fell $1.83 to $32.02 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

