MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a green start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A steady rise in Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases would continue to guide investor sentiment Friday even as market players await concrete measures from the government to tackle the virus-triggered slowdown. According to a Business Standard report, the Narendra Modi government may relax asset-classification norms by banks, thus allowing companies to delay the repayment of loans, and may consider giving tax holidays for worst-hit sectors.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares sought a reprieve on Friday as governments around the globe announce fiscal packages. South Korean shares bounced 2.6 per cent, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.6 per cent, while the Australian market rose 2.9 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, dipped 1 per cent.
On the contrary, US stock futures slipped 1.7 per cent in early Asian trade after economists at Bank of America Securities warned that coronavirus-hit US economy has already sunk into recession. On Thursday, the Dow Jones rose 0.95 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.3 per cent.
Crude oil price jumped 25 per cent overnight. US crude added 53 cents to $26.44 a barrel on Friday, while Brent crude stood at $28.46.
