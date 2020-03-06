- Today's picks: Asian Paints to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Friday
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks over 300 points amid global sell-off
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Early trends on the Singaporean Exchange predicted a gap-down opening for the markets, between 250 and 300 points, on Friday. This follows a drop in the US stocks, that plunged during the overnight trade on Thursday, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors.
Consequently, the Dow Jones fell 3.58 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 3.39 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.1 per cent.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 per cent. Australian shares declined 1.86 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.4 per cent on Friday.
The coronavirus outbreak has now spread to nearly 80 countries. A total of 97,873 cases have been reported worldwide and 3,353 people have died of the virus. In India, the number of confirmed cases stands at 30.
(With inputs from Reuters)
