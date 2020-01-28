- New launches, regulatory go-ahead key triggers for Dr Reddy's; stock rises
- HDFC beats expectations in Q3; conservative provisioning offers comfort
- Sebi's expert panel proposes stricter related-party regulations
- Govt starts search for next Sebi chief; Ajay Tyagi's term ends on 1 March
- ITI FPO subscribed 9% a day before close; firm plans to raise Rs 1,300 cr
- India-dedicated funds see outflows of $5.4 billion, shows EPFR data
- Sebi firms up risk management guidelines in commodity futures trade
- Markets catch coronavirus flu: World indices slip into the red, gold rises
- IndiGo may hit air pocket in March qtr amid lean season, coronavirus threat
- Are Airtel's 'prepaid' insurance plans as good as standalone policies?
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a lower opening for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will track newsflow regarding the spread and impact of coronavirus - which has claimed 106 lives in China thus far -- during today's session. They will also react to the corporate earnings and stock-specific action.
RESULTS CORNER
As many as 65 companies including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mastek, Cummins India, and JK Lakshmi Cement are scheduled to announce their December quarter results later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
The US Federal Reserve will start its two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to make a technical hike to the interest it pays on excess reserves. This apart, the Fed officials are also expected to deliberate upon the balance sheet as its bond portfolio is swelling again at a rapid pace.
In the markets, Asian shares slipped again on Tuesday as China took more drastic steps to combat the coronavirus, while bond yields fell globally on expectations central banks would need to keep stimulus flowing to offset the likely economic drag. In the overnight trade, US stocks suffered their worst day in over three months.
Oil prices slumped a further 2 per cent to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude.
(With inputs from Reuters)
