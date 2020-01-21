JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a subdued start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE, Markets
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Markets are likely to react to a sharp cut in India's economic growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which lowered the country's GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent for this fiscal year. It also cut the world’s growth estimate and blamed the slowdown in India for its move. READ MORE

Besides, quarterly results, stock-specific action and global cues will continue to guide markets.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Polycab India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Havells, ICICI Prudential Life, and HDFC AMC are among 25 companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly results later in the day.

Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Tuesday lacking any lead from Wall Street and after the IMF shaved its outlook for world growth this year. The IMF now sees growth at 3.3 per cent this year, down from 3.4 per cent and also cut the 2021 forecast to 3.4 per cent from 3.6 per cent. Also due later is the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) latest policy meeting.

In commodities, oil prices rose to their highest in more than a week after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down. Brent crude futures firmed 37 cents to $65.22 a barrel, while US crude rose 17 cents to $58.71.

(with inputs from Reuters)

