- Better volumes, led by expansion, to drive JSPL's future earnings: Analysts
- Sensex ends 416 pts lower, Nifty below 12,300 as global oil prices shoot up
- Indian Telephone Industries plans to raise Rs 1,600-crore through FPO
- Overseas investment from Mauritius into India dips; US, Ireland gain
- At multi-quarter low, HDFC Bank's retail loan growth may face more pain
- India still fourth-most attractive market, shows PwC Global CEO survey
- Why retirees should opt for savings scheme, and not aggressive hybrid funds
- Valuation discount brings more comfort to HCL Technologies' investors
- Aramco deal, more asset sale crucial for making RIL net-debt free: Analysts
- PSU stocks see sharp movements after Nifty CPSE index rejig; IOCL, PFC dip
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a subdued start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets are likely to react to a sharp cut in India's economic growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which lowered the country's GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent for this fiscal year. It also cut the world’s growth estimate and blamed the slowdown in India for its move. READ MORE
Besides, quarterly results, stock-specific action and global cues will continue to guide markets.
RESULTS TODAY
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Polycab India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Havells, ICICI Prudential Life, and HDFC AMC are among 25 companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly results later in the day.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Tuesday lacking any lead from Wall Street and after the IMF shaved its outlook for world growth this year. The IMF now sees growth at 3.3 per cent this year, down from 3.4 per cent and also cut the 2021 forecast to 3.4 per cent from 3.6 per cent. Also due later is the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) latest policy meeting.
In commodities, oil prices rose to their highest in more than a week after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down. Brent crude futures firmed 37 cents to $65.22 a barrel, while US crude rose 17 cents to $58.71.
(with inputs from Reuters)
