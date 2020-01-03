JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A surge in crude oil prices may impact investor sentiment today despite a buoyant mood in the global markets. Oil prices jumped more than $1 on Friday after a US airstrike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies, news agency Reuters reported. Brent crude futures climbed $1.23 at $67.48 a barrel.

Besides, investors will also follow individual stock developments and any pre-budget news flow for further clues.

Global stock markets jumped on the first day of trading in 2020. Wall Street’s three major indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 setting its 11th high in 14 sessions. The risk-on sentiment continued in Asia where stocks climbed in Friday's early session. South Korea’s Kospi index, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index all gained over 1 per cent each.

