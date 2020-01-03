- Bharat Bond ETF makes National Stock Exchange debut, lists at Rs 1,000
- China halts a tie-up between Shanghai and London stock exchanges
- Subscriptions likely to brighten Sun TV's prospects amid economic slowdown
- Operating profitability the Achilles' heel for GIC; stock rises 8%
- Why CMD role separation remains a work in progress despite deadline nearing
- Corporate debt, govt bonds improve returns of National Pension Scheme
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks up 2.7 million shares in IIFL Securities
- Sebi confirms ban on BRH Wealth Kreators, 7 others from securities market
- Commercial papers worth over Rs 1.1 trn get listed on BSE since November
- To test systems, BSE to conduct mock trading for various segments on Dec 4
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices
A surge in crude oil prices may impact investor sentiment today despite a buoyant mood in the global markets. Oil prices jumped more than $1 on Friday after a US airstrike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies, news agency Reuters reported. Brent crude futures climbed $1.23 at $67.48 a barrel.
Besides, investors will also follow individual stock developments and any pre-budget news flow for further clues.
Global stock markets jumped on the first day of trading in 2020. Wall Street’s three major indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 setting its 11th high in 14 sessions. The risk-on sentiment continued in Asia where stocks climbed in Friday's early session. South Korea’s Kospi index, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index all gained over 1 per cent each.
