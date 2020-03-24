JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian equity markets look set for a bounce today after witnessing their sharpest 1-day fall in the previous session. The SGX Nifty ticked up over 300 points, in line with other Asian stocks which also rallied after the US Federal Reserve’s sweeping pledge to spend whatever it took to stabilise the financial system.

In its latest drastic step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and municipal bonds.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases across the globe reached over 3.7 lakh with 16,500 deaths. In India, 471 cases have been found.

GLOBAL CUES

investors in Asia were encouraged enough by the Fed's measures to lift Japan's Nikkei by 4.9 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2 per cent. South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses.

The Wall Street, however, continued to tumble. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.04 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 2.93 per cent overnight. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 per cent.

Oil prices also bounced after recent savage losses, and Brent crude firmed 53 cents to $27.56 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

