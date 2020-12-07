- Asian stocks hit record-high on hopes of US stimulus package, Covid vaccine
- Experts advise investors not to ignore higher-priced 'growth' stocks
- MF stock universe set for a rejig; ICICI Securities expects 4-5 switches
- As MRF stock outperforms, margin worries may go up; valuation as well
- RBI forecast, foreign portfolio investments flows push Sensex past 45,000
- Execution issues, margin pressure to cap Mindtree's gains from new strategy
- Truck segment recovery across markets could sustain Bharat Forge's rally
- Burger King IPO subscribed 157 times at close on robust all-round demand
- Market Wrap, Dec 4: Sensex tops 45,000-mark; what lies ahead?
- NBFCs: Tighter regulations, cost of funds to determine future path
MARKET LIVE: Flat start in the offing; Adani Gas, Emkay Global in focus
LIVE Market updates: The NSE has revised circuit limits of 302 stocks, including Adani Gas, Angel Broking, and Emkay Global among others, with effect from today
LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty was flat at around 13,333 levels at 7:30 AM, indicating a flat start for the Indian markets today. Amid lack of fresh domestic cues, investors are likely to track global cues for market trend. Besides, news related to coronavirus situation, Covid vaccine, and US stimulus will also be in focus.
Sentiment in the market will also be guided by other major market movers like trend in the rupee, Brent crude and foreign capital flows.
Besides, the National Stock Exchange has revised circuit limits of 302 stocks with effect from today. The circuit limit of Adani Gas, Angel Broking, Arvind Fashions, Central Bank of India, Emkay Global, SH Kelkar and Company and Snowman Logistics has been revised to 20 per cent from 10 per cent.
Global cues
Asian shares were mixed early Monday. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent while Australian shares climbed half a per cent. Hong Kong's main index, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.
On Wall Street, stock indexes reached fresh all-time highs on Friday on hopes of a much-needed US stimulus package before year-end just as coronavirus vaccines roll out, while oil prices hovered near their highest since March. The Dow rose 0.8 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.7 per cent.
